1 seriously injured, hospitalized after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHAROTTE — A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday evening.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Marvin Road off North Wendover Road.

One patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by MEDIC.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what may have led up to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

