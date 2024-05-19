Local

1 shot in Chester County, sheriff’s office says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

1 shot in Chester County, sheriff’s office says (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person was shot in Chester County on Saturday night.

MORE: Woman killed after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia that stemmed from domestic call

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Arrowood Road in the Pea Ridge area of the county, near Great Falls.

Deputies have not released the cause of the shooting or the names of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Gastonia, GEMS says)

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Gastonia, GEMS says

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read