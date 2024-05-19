1 shot in Chester County, sheriff’s office says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person was shot in Chester County on Saturday night.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Arrowood Road in the Pea Ridge area of the county, near Great Falls.

Deputies have not released the cause of the shooting or the names of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

