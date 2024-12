CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot on Monday morning in north Charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened on Geraldine Powe Drive in a neighborhood off Oaklawn Drive.

One person was taken to Novant Health Presby with life-threatening injuries. The second person’s injuries were not that serious. They may not go to the hospital, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group