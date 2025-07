CHARLOTTE — One person was shot Wednesday night in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. on Harris Pond Drive off West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Paramedics took the victim, who had life-threatening injuries, to Novant Health Presby.

No additional details have been made available.

