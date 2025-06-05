1 shot in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened on Esther Lane, near Freedom Drive, around 1 a.m., police said.

Officers are actively investigating this incident and have not released any information on the suspect.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story.

