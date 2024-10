CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte, paramedics said.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. on East MLK Boulevard at South Caldwell Street by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

