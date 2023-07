CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital on Saturday after a shooting in west Charlotte.

MEDIC said one person was seriously hurt after the shooting along Wilkinson Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

