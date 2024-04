CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt after a stabbing in east Charlotte, according to paramedics.

It happened near Magnolia Hill Drive just before 5 p.m. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion)

‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion

©2024 Cox Media Group