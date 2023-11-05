1 taken to hospital following Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened just before 7:45 p.m. on North Graham Street on Saturday night.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, our crew saw multiple police cars outside of the Corner Pub bar.

The cause of the shooting and whether anyone will be charged are still unknown.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

