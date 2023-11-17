1 taken to hospital in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was hurt in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Park Brook Drive.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over that scene near Nevin Road. Several officers appeared to be investigating the situation.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

>> Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

