1 taken to hospital in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Around 5 p.m. Friday, MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Park Brook Drive.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Someone was hurt in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Park Brook Drive.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over that scene near Nevin Road. Several officers appeared to be investigating the situation.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

