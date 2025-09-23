$100,000 winning ticket sold at Monroe convenience store

RALEIGH — Vannesa Hidalgo of Monroe won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at Singh’s Mart on East Franklin Street.

Hidalgo’s winning ticket was part of the 200X The Cash game, which debuted in March 2024 with multiple top prizes.

“I was like, ‘Is this real or am I dreaming,’” Hidalgo recalled.“I couldn’t believe it.”

Hidalgo collected her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, taking home $71,758 after state and federal tax withholdings.The 200X The Cash game offers five $5 million top prizes and ten $100,000 prizes, with several still available to be claimed.Hidalgo expressed her shock and plans to use her winnings to help her family.

With her unexpected windfall, Hidalgo joins the ranks of lucky winners, while the 200X The Cash game continues to offer significant prizes to hopeful participants.

