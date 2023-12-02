‘12 Knights of Givemas’ kicks off at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights launched it’s first “12 Knights of Givemas” to give back to the community this holiday season.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 1, Charlotte Knights will lead or participate in a different community initiative every day for 12 days.

The program began with a Toys For Tots Drive at Truist Field on Friday.

On Saturday, Knights staff and Homer the Dragon volunteered at Carolinas Ugly Sweater 5k.

Check the schedule below for when and where to help the baseball team spread holiday goodness:

Sunday, Dec. 3: Elon University Book Drive at Truist Field during Light the Knights Festival. Proceeds benefit Promising Pages.

Monday, Dec. 4: Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club event at Truist Field.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Food Truck Random Act of Kindness, location TBA.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: Knights staff volunteering at The Relatives from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7: Knights staff will distribute 100 Gingerbread Houses to patients at the Levine Children’s Hospital from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8: The Knights are once again donating bikes and helmets to Hancock’s Bikes for Kids. The Knights have participated in this event since 2014.

Saturday, Dec. 9: In partnership with Window Nation, the Knights will be purchasing items for North Meck Animal Rescue.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Knights staff will volunteer at the University Soup Kitchen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11: Knights staff volunteering at Beds for Kids from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Knights will purchase wish list items for the Ronald McDonald House.

