12-year sentence for fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Timothy Antonio Flanagan, 38, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Flanagan was involved in a drug conspiracy operating out of Rock Hill, where he and others sold drugs obtained from other members of the group.

Evidence from the investigation showed that Flanagan and his associates were responsible for distributing cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and pills resembling 30 mg Oxycodone tablets, which were produced with fentanyl.

The pills were manufactured at various locations in the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas.

Flanagan was also supplied with cocaine, which he distributed to others. He was ultimately sentenced to 144 months imprisonment, followed by a five-year term of supervision.

