13-year-old boy from Locust drowns in NC lake, sheriff’s office says

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy from Locust drowned in a lake over Labor Day weekend, investigators told WTVD.

It happened Sunday in Jordan Lake, which stretches into Chatham County near Raleigh.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Kevin Lopez from the town of Locust.

According to WTVD, Lopez is the ninth person to drown in Jordan Lake so far this year.

State law requires anyone younger than 13 to wear a life jacket when on a recreational vessel, but the Chatham County sheriff and North Carolina Wildlife strongly encourage wearing a lifejacket. They said even skilled swimmers could need one in case of an accident.

