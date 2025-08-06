14-year-old dies after Wilkes County crash, troopers say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a crash in Wilkes County on US 21 near South Center Church Road.

On July 28, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision between a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500.

Troopers said the Chevrolet failed to slow down before crashing into the Dodge Ram while it was heading north on US 21.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 18-year-old Samuel Allen Nelson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 14-year-old Trenton Ryan Anderson, was also taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He would later die from his injuries, according to troopers.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge Ram received minor to no injuries.

While an initial investigation did not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor, Nelson was ultimately charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, and failure to secure a juvenile passenger.

