Local

14-year-old dies after Wilkes County crash, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a crash in Wilkes County on US 21 near South Center Church Road.

On July 28, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision between a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500.

Troopers said the Chevrolet failed to slow down before crashing into the Dodge Ram while it was heading north on US 21.

ALSO READ: 6 killed, teen survives crash on I-485; good Samaritan stayed by her side

The driver of the Chevrolet, 18-year-old Samuel Allen Nelson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 14-year-old Trenton Ryan Anderson, was also taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He would later die from his injuries, according to troopers.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge Ram received minor to no injuries.

While an initial investigation did not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor, Nelson was ultimately charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, and failure to secure a juvenile passenger.

VIDEO: 6 killed, teen survives crash on I-485; good Samaritan stayed by her side

6 killed, teen survives crash on I-485; good Samaritan stayed by her side

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read