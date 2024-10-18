14-year-old reported missing from Wadesboro

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Sam Smith left his home in Wadesboro on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

Smith is described as 5′9″ and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and white and blue shoes.

If you see Smith or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188.

