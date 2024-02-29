15-year-old girl reported missing in Matthews

MATTHEWS — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing since Wednesday night.

Police said Ja’Nijah Griffin was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on E. Independence Boulevard.

Griffin is described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink puffy coat, white pajama pants, and white bedroom slippers, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 911.

VIDEO: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

©2024 Cox Media Group