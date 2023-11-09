15,000 fans descend on Charlotte for Iowa, Virginia Tech primetime tipoff

CHARLOTTE — Two of the nation’s best college basketball teams are facing off in Charlotte.

The Spectrum Center is hosting the Ally Tipoff on Thursday between Iowa women’s basketball and Virginia Tech. Workers transformed the court and locker rooms overnight for the big game.

Organizers expect 15,000 fans in attendance and say they hope this sets a new standard for women’s sports.

“Women’s sports belong in primetime and this is exactly where they are going to be,” said Bridget Sponsky with Ally Financial. “And I think this is going to set another standard for women’s sports going forward. It is going to be a fantastic event.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation is treating the two teams like the powerhouses they are. Both schools are getting $150,000 as payouts for playing in the game.

The team’s players were also treated to a gift suite Wednesday night.

