SC school vouchers went to ineligible students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
More than 1,000 of the South Carolina students awarded school vouchers in 2024 withdrew or were removed from the program due to eligibility concerns, S.C. Department of Education officials said. (South Carolina Department of Education)
SOUTH CAROLINA — More than 1,000 lowand middle income South Carolina students who received vouchers to pay for private school were ineligible for the program.

According to the Herald, those students’ families received a total of $1.5 million of taxpayer money.

However, the state later learned the students were enrolled in public school.

The state said it recovered some money that hadn’t been spent... but did not try to get money that had been spent.

