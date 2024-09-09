16-year-old accused of bringing loaded gun to Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager was caught with a loaded handgun Monday morning at Statesville High School, police say.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a school resource officer was alerted Monday morning after a 16-year-old student triggered a metal detector.

The officers searched the student’s backpack and found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to SPD.

The student wasn’t identified, but police said they’re charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

Police said no threats to the school were reported, and nobody was hurt.

