16-year-old to be charged for head-on crash that killed Ashe County man

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver will be charged after troopers said he hit another truck head-on, killing its driver.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to Highway 163 near Heritage Farm Road.





Investigators said a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was heading north when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2004 Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The driver of the 2004 Tacoma, 80-year-old Gary Jackson Taylor, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other driver, a 16-year-old from Creston, was flown to a hospital in Winston-Salem in serious condition.

The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Investigators don’t think speeding or impairment led to the crash.

Charges are pending and will come at the end of the investigation, troopers said.

