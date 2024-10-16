16-year-old to be charged for head-on crash that killed Ashe County man

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver will be charged after troopers said he hit another truck head-on, killing its driver.
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to Highway 163 near Heritage Farm Road.
Investigators said a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was heading north when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2004 Toyota Tacoma head-on.
The driver of the 2004 Tacoma, 80-year-old Gary Jackson Taylor, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The other driver, a 16-year-old from Creston, was flown to a hospital in Winston-Salem in serious condition.
The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Investigators don’t think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
Charges are pending and will come at the end of the investigation, troopers said.
(WATCH BELOW: Person killed in crash on I-85, NCDOT says)
©2024 Cox Media Group