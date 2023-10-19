16-year-old boy reported missing in Cabarrus County, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

Kevin Javier Morales-Sigaran was last seen leaving his home in Concord on Oct. 16.

Deputies said he attends Mt. Pleasant High School and does not drive. He is known to frequent the Mt. Pleasant, Concord, and Locust areas.

Sigaran is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Sigaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

