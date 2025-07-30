16-year-old charged in connection with northeast Charlotte teen homicide

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Avion Amelle Dingle, 15, in northeast Charlotte, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 26 at an apartment complex on Merrick Street near North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road, according to a CMPD incident report.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested the teen suspect, charging them with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with this incident. On July 10, CMPD arrested a 15-year-old suspect. That suspect was charged with murder.

The investigation into this case is active.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

