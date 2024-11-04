16-year-old dies in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old girl lost control of the car she was driving and hit a tree, killing her Sunday night in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Lillee Shyann Wright ran off the right side of the road at about 6:41 p.m. in the 9700 block of Brookshire Boulevard, which led to the 2007 Nissan losing control and striking the tree.

Shyann died at the scene.

Motorists stopped and helped her juvenile passenger out of the vehicle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. That person had non-life-threatening injuries.

It doesn’t appear that speed or impairment was a factor in the wreck.

Shyann and the passenger were wearing seatbelts in the single-vehicle crash.

