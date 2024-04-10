16-year-old killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy died following a traffic accident in York County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Sami Fayad was traveling on Kingsburry Road when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
He died at the scene, according to the coroner.
The coroner’s office said pathology and toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
