16-year-old killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy died following a traffic accident in York County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Sami Fayad was traveling on Kingsburry Road when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office said pathology and toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Report: Driver, 18, was going 100 mph before Asheville crash that killed Charlotte teen

Report: Driver, 18, was going 100 mph before Asheville crash that killed Charlotte teen

























©2024 Cox Media Group