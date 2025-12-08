16-year-old reported missing in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Eli Mullins was last seen on Saturday, leaving a residence in Mt. Croghan.

Mullins, however, was officially reported missing on Monday.

According to deputies, the circumstances surrounding Mullins’ disappearance remain unclear, as the reason for him leaving the residence has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the CCSO Tip Line at 843-287-0235 or dial 911 immediately.

