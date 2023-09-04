16,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Huntersville’s McDowell Creek, city officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — At least 16,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into McDowell Creek in the Catawba River Watershed on Monday, according to Charlotte Water.

The overflow was caused by a contractor damaging a manhole, Charlotte Water said. Crews responded to the overflow near Birkdale Commons Parkway in Huntersville.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, a spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

The city also gave tips on how you can help:

· Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

· Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

· Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

· Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours-a-day.

You can learn more at www.charlottewater.org.

