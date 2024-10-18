17-year-old accused of shooting during THC vape robbery in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police say a teenager is accused of shooting someone during an attempted robbery for THC vapes.

It happened Thursday on Patriot Parkway in Rock Hill. Police said Ervin Jackie Stephan Myers met with the victim “to engage in the sale of THC vapes.” They both got in a vehicle when Myers allegedly pulled out the gun.

Police said the two struggled over the gun, and the victim ended up being shot in the abdomen. Myers was shot in the arm.

Police said Myers is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The victim wasn’t identified, and their current condition wasn’t given.

