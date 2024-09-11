17-year-old faces charges after 14-year-old shot during argument in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged for the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Monroe over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Monroe Police Department officers were called to a home off East Franklin Street along Elizabeth Avenue. There, they found the victim who had been shot near the street during an argument with another minor.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries and is expected to be OK.

Detectives charged a 17-year-old through the Department of Juvenile Justice with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident between teenagers who knew each other.

Due to their ages, the teenagers’ identities will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

