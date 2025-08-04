17-year-old girl reported missing in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Serina R. Alexander was last seen leaving Wendy’s in Belmont on July 28 while in uniform.

Police said she was picked up by a rideshare service and dropped off at the home of an acquaintance in Charlotte.

Alexander is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

