17-year-old killed in Caldwell County collision, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old has died following a collision in Caldwell County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on US 64 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox hit a large piece of debris from the Malibu before finally crashing into the Malibu, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the Malibu, Justin Nicholas Ray, died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the Equinox received minor injuries but were not taken to an area hospital, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision.

However, no charges will be filed in this case.

