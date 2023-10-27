Local

17-year-old reported missing in Indian Trail, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Christopher Johnson

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Christopher Johnson was last seen by family members in the Bonterra Subdivision.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Johnson has ties to the Gaston County area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

