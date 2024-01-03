18-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made after a man was killed in north Charlotte in October, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It happened on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. Police were called to Acorn Forest Lane, where they found 19-year-old Lawahon Dwight Hutchinson.

Hutchinson died at the scene, CMPD said.

Hutchinson’s mom, Lavaina Dudley, had previously spoken with Channel 9 after she made a GoFundMe for her friend who lost a son to gun violence. On that day in October, Dudley faced the same situation and wanted justice for her baby boy.

Investigators said on Wednesday, they arrested 18-year-old Eric Dion Caldwell. He was taken to jail and charged with murder and discharge a firearm into an occupied property.

CMPD is still investigating the case.

(PREVIOUS: 1 killed in north Charlotte shooting)

