19-year-old killed by impaired driver in Hickory, police say

CHARLOTTE — A young man from Taylorsville was hit and killed while driving his motorcycle in Hickory, and police say the other driver was under the influence.

Coble Hartman, 19, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 70 in Hickory around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a Ford Escape heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Stephanie Harris from Hickory, was turning onto 19th Street Drive SE when the Hartman crashed into the side of the car, according to Hickory police.

First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Harris wasn’t injured. Investigators found that impairment and speed contributed to the crash, so Harris faces charges relating to driving while impaired.

She is also charged with driving while license revoked after impaired revocation and felony death by motor vehicle.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has information, they’re asked to contact Sgt. A. Efird at 828-328-5551 or email her.

(WATCH: Person hit by car in northeast Charlotte)

Person hit by car in northeast Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group