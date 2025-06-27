19-year-old wanted in Salisbury shooting arrested; stolen gun recovered

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Friday, the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a residence on South Ellis Street.

During the search on South Ellis Street, officers found 19-year-old Tashawn Robinson, who was wanted in connection with the shooting at Tabernacle Street on May 13.

Robinson had outstanding warrants for robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon and was also wanted in Cabarrus County for unrelated robbery charges.

While searching the residence, officers recovered a stolen firearm, leading to additional charges against Robinson for possession of a stolen firearm.

He was subsequently transported to the Rowan County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The Salisbury Police Department encourages anyone with information about the case to contact Lt. Casper at (704) 638-5333.

