Local

2-alarm fire breaks out at west Charlotte building

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Keeter Drive fire A fire broke out Monday morning at building in west Charlotte. It started around 9 a.m. on Keeter Drive near Little Rock Road and Interstate 85.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A fire broke out Monday morning at building in west Charlotte.

It started around 9 a.m. on Keeter Drive near Little Rock Road and Interstate 85.

Charlotte Fire upgraded their response to a second alarm after crews arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire.

>> A Channel 9 crew is headed to the scene and we are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 people rescued from house fire in east Charlotte)

2 people rescued from house fire in east Charlotte


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read