2-alarm fire breaks out at west Charlotte building

CHARLOTTE — A fire broke out Monday morning at building in west Charlotte.

It started around 9 a.m. on Keeter Drive near Little Rock Road and Interstate 85.

Charlotte Fire upgraded their response to a second alarm after crews arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 4300 block Keeter Dr. Smoke and fire showing on arrival. Second alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/pGP3e4ylXh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 20, 2024

