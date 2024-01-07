2-alarm house fire battled in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE — A fire spread in a house in Kannapolis, setting off multiple alarms for assistance, the Kannapolis Fire Department reported.

KFD said the two-alarm fire happened on Trinity Church Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Upon investigation, firefighters learned the fire began on the first floor and spread into the attic.

Additional agencies arrived to battle the fire, which took almost an hour to put out.

KFD says most of the damage was confined to the center of the home.

No one was injured in the incident, and all residents of the house evacuated.

Cabarrus County EMS, Rowan County Rescue Squad, Concord Fire Department, and several other departments responded to the incident.

