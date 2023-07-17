2 hospitalized in chase that ended in Catawba County

A high-speed police chase that ended near Springs Road in northeast Hickory late Monday afternoon sent two people to a hospital, officials said.

Undercover narcotics officers said the suspect threw items out of the window and drove through yards during the pursuit.

The suspect and another driver were taken to a hospital.

No further information has been released.

Breaking Catawba Co- a high speed chase ends along Springs road with a crash involving an innocent driver. That driver has been hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. Narcotics officers say the suspect threw items out the window and also went through yards. pic.twitter.com/bCnSVs3KMr — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 17, 2023

