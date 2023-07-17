Local

2 hospitalized in chase that ended in Catawba County

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
A high-speed police chase that ended near Springs Road in northeast Hickory late Monday afternoon sent two people to a hospital, officials said.

Undercover narcotics officers said the suspect threw items out of the window and drove through yards during the pursuit.

The suspect and another driver were taken to a hospital.

No further information has been released.

