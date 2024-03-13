2 hurt after fight leads to shooting in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized after a fight Wednesday morning turned into a shooting, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers got a call about a shooting around 8 a.m. on Gay Street, which is just north of Salisbury Highway, SPD said.

When police arrived, the officers found a 43-year-old man on the road with a head injury. Inside a home nearby, officers found a 47-year-old with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, police said.

Investigators learned that the pair were “involved in an altercation within the residence” before the 43-year-old shot at the 47-year-old.

Channel 9 isn’t naming the suspected shooter because charges haven’t been announced at this time.

It’s not clear what led to the initial altercation or who lived inside the home where the shooting happened.

Police said the two people were taken to separate hospitals. Their conditions weren’t given.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the shooting scene just before noon and saw numerous officers investigating the scene. SPD said they’re still investigating and asked for anyone with information to call 704-878-3515.

