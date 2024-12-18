Machete attack injures 2 outside east Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Someone wielding a machete attacked two men Monday afternoon on Barrington Drive, just south of The Plaza east Charlotte.

People started banging on the door of Fonda Las Tarascas for help.

“I just hear my dad yelling, ‘Call 911!’” said Karla Lopez, a witness.

Lopez’s family owns Fonda Las Tarascas, a small authentic Mexican restaurant that has been open for seven years.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said someone with a machete nearby attacked Jesus Mendez, and Elias Maradiaga, both 53.

They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Lopez family said this isn’t the first time there’s been an incident behind their restaurant.

Several people live in an encampment in the woods nearby and they knew the victims who were also experiencing homelessness.

“Some of them do come eat when they have some money or sometimes, we hand some food, whatever we can,” Lopez said.

Surveillance footage showed Lopez’s brother frantically knocking on the door after seeing the attack.

People were seen running in the woods behind them and more ran out of the restaurant to help.

“I just wasn’t sure what was happening,” Lopez said. “I felt bad because I was about to serve someone a pineapple water and then I had to run to the back to call the police.”

She said they closed at 3 p.m. and have had to close early before because police have had to respond to the encampment.

“It was also during rush hour so we didn’t get any customers all day yesterday, and it does affect over time,” Lopez said.

CMPD told Channel 9 on Tuesday that it didn’t have information, including suspect and arrest information.

(VIDEO: CATS releases video of stabbing onboard bus)

CATS releases video of stabbing onboard bus

©2024 Cox Media Group