2 hurt in overnight fire in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight fire in Northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The fire broke out around 11:30 Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Grays Mill Road.

At the scene, windows to one of the units were seen boarded up and burned items were piled up outside.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No word on exactly how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘We Wouldn’t Let Him Win’: Mooresville family rebuilds home after arson attack

‘We Wouldn’t Let Him Win’: Mooresville family rebuilds home after arson attack

©2025 Cox Media Group