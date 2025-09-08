2 hurt, road closed after Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Gaston County Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard at Browntown Road.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

Channel 9 was at the scene of the crash and captured video of the two vehicles involved. One car was completely overturned.

We are working on getting more information about the details of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

