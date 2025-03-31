CHARLOTTE — A security patrol car was badly damaged in the middle of a busy interstate overnight Sunday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the patrol car and another car crashed just before 3:30 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Oakdale Road.

Our Channel 9 photographer spoke with troopers as they worked to clear the scene.

Both drivers have minor injuries, troopers said.

2 injured after crash involving security patrol car in northwest Charlotte

We’re asking what caused the crash and if anyone will face charges.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Crash on I-85 near Concord results in high-angle rescue, road closure

Crash on I-85 near Concord results in high-angle rescue, road closure Courtesy of Alexander Pacilio

©2025 Cox Media Group