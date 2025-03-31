2 injured after crash involving security patrol car in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A security patrol car was badly damaged in the middle of a busy interstate overnight Sunday.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the patrol car and another car crashed just before 3:30 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Oakdale Road.
Our Channel 9 photographer spoke with troopers as they worked to clear the scene.
Both drivers have minor injuries, troopers said.
We’re asking what caused the crash and if anyone will face charges.
