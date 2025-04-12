2 injured in early morning, east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash resulting in several injuries in east Charlotte early on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Westchester Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. Another was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

