2 Injured in separate overnight shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital late Friday night after a pair of shootings in east Charlotte.

MEDIC was first called to the 600 block of Eastway Drive just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Only about half an hour later emergency responders were then called about two miles away on Milton Road for a second shooting call.

In both cases MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no word on any suspects involved in these incidents or the conditions of those victims that were injured.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to see if there is any connection these two shootings but have not heard back.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

