Police release possible cause in double-fatal wreck involving Charlotte Water truck

A fatal crash involving a Honda Civic and a Charlotte Water truck occurred on June 12 on Monroe Road, resulting in the deaths of Christina Whitman and Theodore McCorkle, police stated Tuesday in an update.

The crash took place in the Independence Division, with officers responding to the scene at 2:16 p.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Honda Civic, driven by Whitman, crossed the double line and collided head-on with the truck. McCorkle, a passenger in the Civic, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, while Whitman succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The preliminary investigation by CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit suggests that impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the Charlotte Water truck was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The identities of the victims’ next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if speed played a role.

VIDEO: CMPD: 1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash

CMPD: 1 killed in southeast Charlotte crash

©2025 Cox Media Group