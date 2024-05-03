CHARLOTTE — Two Carolinians are on the list of people honored with the 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Nineteen Americans were selected to receive the United State’s highest civilian honor. These individuals “have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

Representative Jim Clyburn from South Carolina is on that prestigious list. In his three decades in the United States House of Representatives, Clyburn served as the former Assistant Democratic Leader and Majority Whip. The White House says “Representative Clyburn has transformed the lives of millions of Americans and created a freer country.” He’s been in the House since 1993.

2 locals awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Elizabeth Dole and James Clyburn were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Senator Elizabeth Dole is from Salisbury, North Carolina, and is noted as a trailblazing leader. She’s North Carolina’s first woman to serve as a senator and the first female Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. In her role as President of the American Red Cross, she was only the second female president the organization has had since it’s founding. She’s worked under five presidents and in the cabinet of two - making her the first woman to serve in two different cabinet positions of two different presidents.

They will receive their medals on Friday.

(WATCH: Nonprofit provides repairs to U.S. Army veteran’s Charlotte home)

Nonprofit provides repairs to U.S. Army veteran’s Charlotte home

©2024 Cox Media Group