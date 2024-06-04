2 men accused of trying to solicit sex from children, Union County sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from children online.

According to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, detectives found out about the men in separate investigations. Deputies say they were using “various online social media and web-based platforms” and “actively soliciting underaged children for sexual acts.”

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Matthew Oakes of Monroe and 28-year-old Nasario Espinoza of Charlotte.

“The hardworking men and women of this agency have identified and apprehended dangerous men who thought the crimes they committed in the dark would never come to light,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says both of the suspects posted bond and are no longer in custody.

UCSO says the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office helped with the cases.

