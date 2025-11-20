2 million travelers expected at Charlotte airport for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday season, expecting around 2 million travelers during the Thanksgiving period, despite a 10% decrease in travel compared to 2024.

The anticipated decline in passenger numbers is attributed to ongoing safety concerns and consumer uncertainty, following several aviation incidents earlier in 2025.

The busiest travel day is projected to be November 30, with 181,000 passengers passing through the airport, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

“The recent federal shutdown certainly presented considerable challenges across the national aviation system and at this airport, but we do not anticipate significant impacts in Charlotte during this holiday week as a result of any lingering fallout from the shutdown,” said Ted Kaplan, CLT’s chief business and innovation officer.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has completed a $600 million renovation of its main terminal lobby, which nearly doubled the square footage and is expected to help accommodate the holiday crowds.

The airport has also upgraded its screening areas, which are now consolidated and technologically enhanced to reduce wait times for passengers.

As a major hub for American Airlines, which will operate 8,000 of the 9,000 flights departing during the holiday period, the airport is well-prepared for the influx of travelers.

The airport advises passengers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights due to the expected heavy travel volume.

VIDEO: ‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

©2025 Cox Media Group