2 minors arrested; concealed gun seized, Monroe police say

MONROE, N.C. — On Thursday at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a reported loud disturbance in the 700 block of Sinclair Drive.

During the incident, officers detained a juvenile who was found concealing a handgun with an extended magazine.

The officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a loud disturbance. Upon arrival, they noticed a male wearing a ski mask in an alleyway, who fled at the sight of law enforcement.

The swift response led to the suspect being taken into custody quickly, during which officers discovered that the male was a juvenile concealing a firearm.

A family member, also a minor, of the detained juvenile approached officers aggressively, refusing to comply with their commands.

Following a brief physical struggle, that second juvinile was also detained by police.

Due to state law, the identities of both individuals involved in the incident cannot be released.

Charges will be pursued through the Department of Juvenile Justice as part of the legal response to the incident.

The Monroe Police Department acknowledges the community concerns regarding ongoing juvenile delinquency and emphasizes their commitment to addressing these issues.

“The department takes these concerns seriously and will continue to dedicate enforcement efforts and investigative resources to address criminal activity involving juveniles,” police officials stated.

